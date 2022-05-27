After 14 weeks and 208 mostly exciting and competitive games played by 27 teams, the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball winter season ended late April with champions in nine leagues. They were:

Monday Recreation: Ambient Air Heating & Cooling

Monday Community: Leah Kari Medicare Solutions

Tuesday Community: Dominick’s Real Italian

Tuesday Competitive: Community Church at SaddleBrooke

Wednesday Community: DS Builders

Wednesday Sidewinder: Andy’s Irrigation - Andy McInnis

Thursday Coyote: Bank of the West

Friday Competitive: Concierge Air Conditioning

Friday Community: Hardin Brothers Automotive

And in the first-ever winter post-season tournament, the champions were:

Monday Recreation: Brittni Gutman - Allstate Insurance

Monday Community: Lexus of Tucson

Tuesday Community: Dominick’s Real Italian

Tuesday Competitive: Community Church at SaddleBrooke

Wednesday Community: DS Builders

Wednesday Sidewinder: Barron Electric

Thursday Coyote: Bank of the West

Friday Competitive: Healthy Skin Dermatology

Friday Community: Kristy McInnis - Coldwell Banker Realty

Winning teams were awarded commemorative t-shirts provided by tournament sponsor, The Longo Firm.

Softball Winter League Champions Crowned “It was another great season for everyone,” said Peter Romeo, Association president. “The teams were competitive, you could see improvement every week and most importantly, the 182 players had fun.”

After a two-week break, the spring season started Monday, May 9. It ends Friday, July 1.

SaddleBrooke Senior Softball is in its eighteenth season. The first game was played on the current field May 17, 2005. Games are played Monday through Friday year-round. There are leagues for all skill levels.

If you are interested in playing, volunteering or watching the games, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.