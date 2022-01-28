On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (“SPA”) held its year-end membership meeting in the DesertView Performing Arts Center theater. Retiring President Pete Giljohann (above left) reviewed the year’s significant developments for SPA, including the preparation for the construction of eight new pickleball courts and the designation of SPA as an amenity by the SaddleBrooke Homeowners Association Two. Mr. Giljohann also introduced the four newly elected SPA board members who will assume their responsibilities in the new year: Sue Diericks, Lou Doganieri, Hew Montgomery and Jim Schlote. In addition, two members, Ashvin Patel and Fred Kenney (center and right in above right photo), were recognized by Shawne Cryderman (left in above right photo), SPA fundraising co-chair, for their generous donations for the construction of the new courts.
At the January SPA board meeting, officers were elected: President, Barbara Palmeri ; Vice-President, Jeffrey Grant; Secretary, Ms. Diericks; Treasurer, Mr. Schlote; and Assistant Treasurer, Mr. Dogonieri.