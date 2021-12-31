SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (“SPA”) members enjoyed SPA’s annual holiday party in the MountainView Ballroom on the evening of Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The festive party was organized by SPA social director Donna Hollingsworth, and she was assisted at the party by Jen Wilkins, Pat Carney and Lexi Phillips. Nearly 100 members and guests attended in attire ranging from formal to casual and from Western to Hawaiian. The members enjoyed appetizers and a three-course sit-down dinner. DJ Warren provided musical entertainment for socializing and dancing. The favor for the attendees was a holiday ornament, created by Shawne Cryderman, featuring a pickleball accompanied by holly leaves, a pine cone, a silver ball and red ribbon for hanging. Shawne also created a decorative wreath of pickleballs. The hardiest members reluctantly departed at the 10 p.m. curfew.
