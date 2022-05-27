“Clubs supporting clubs. That’s SaddleBrooke!” exclaimed Phil Simpson, past president of SaddleBrooke Swim Club.

The SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) was given a $500 donation from the SaddleBrooke Swim Club to help build the eight new pickleball courts currently under construction. The swim club was eager to show its thanks for the help SPA provided when the club hosted the 2022 ARIZONA STATE and SW ZONE CHAMPIONSHIPS at the Oro Valley Aquatic Club in early April.

SaddleBrooke’s Swim Club needed assistance, 36 pickleball players (non-swimmers) volunteered to help, and Shawne Cryderman, a member of both clubs, led the effort. Crucial to the meet, the pickleball players delivered as timers, runners, counters, and alternates for more than 30 swimming events. The SPA members received training and then spent at least four hours helping on one or both days of the swim championships.

Phil Simpson emphasized, “Connecting the two clubs in this way, whereby SPA members became personally involved in our meet, is a real step forward in community cooperation. This relationship bodes well for us in the future. Good going, Shawne!”

In a brief, well received ceremony at the DVPAC pool, four members of the SPA governing board received a large replica of the actual check from four members of SaddleBrooke Swim Club’s governing board. SPA President Barbara Palmeri thanked the swim club for its generous donation for the pickleball courts and said, “Timing at the meet was fun. I had never done that before and would be happy to fill in again." Sue Diericks, SPA Secretary, also remarked about the fun she had contributing. Being a timer, this April brought back pleasant memories of doing the same for her kids when they were on a local swim team.

Bravo to those who stepped up to help friends and neighbors. What a great example of community. Being united is sincerely, without hesitation, lending a helping hand when it is needed.