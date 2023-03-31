SaddleBrooke Women’s Golf Association 18 (SBWGA-18) ladies had a chance to visit personally with our 2023 sponsors on Tuesday, March 7. We learned about their services and shared lunch with them. We thank them for their support of our events both on weekly play-days and tournaments. Our sponsors have contributed approximately $12,600 to our league for the 2023 season.

Our 2023 Sponsors AreCoyote Golf Carts, John Hanson & Heath Porter– Lexus of Tucson, Jennifer Flambard

Aim Mail Center, Josh Baker– Andy’s Irrigation, Andy McInnis

Desert Life Pharmacy, Brianne Spaeth

First Inspection Service, Inc, Tyler Morgan & Travis Morgan – Sherry Fitzpatrick

G & K’s Entryways, Gregg Voytovich

Hardin Brothers Automotive, Inc. Marge Craven

Long Realty, Kathy Minx – Long Realty, Helen Graham

Longley Tax & Financial Services, LTD, Robert Longley

Morris Hall, PLLC, Wendy Harn, Attorney & Partner

Oro Valley Eye Care, Dr. Robert Mitchell

Preventive Health Skin Care, Dede VanBooven-Crowder

Red Earth Tile & Stone, Larry Ayers

Travel Shoppe, Peggy Bakos

Westerner Products – Troy Barlous

Three Jill’s and a Jack Tournament: Thanks to Reenie Romey, Judy Briney and Jo Ann Ellison for planning and executing a fabulously fun tournament, with 92 participants… and the weather JUST cooperated! Great job, and thanks for all of your hard work. Congratulations to our flight winners: Amazing Aces: Peggy Weisbeck, Kay Kunze, Brenda Brown and Jim Weisbeck; Dirty Birdies: Kathy Minx, Sarah Earnest, Marie Kahng, and Al Lessie; Par Crazy’s: Connie Culley, Nancy Huffman, Ret Convey and Allan Culley; Driving Devils: Joan Chyall, Geri Conser, Ann Running and Darell Jelsma; Easy Eagles: Jan Kreis, Chris Crum, Patty Mawe and Henry Kreis. Everyone that participated were winners! A special thanks to our tournament sponsor: Robert Longley from Financial Planning and Tax Services.