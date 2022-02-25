SaddleBrooke women win “Sportsmanship on the Court” pins during USTA women’s 65 and older sectionals.
The USTA Southwest general manager asked all participating team to measure their opponents well and if any team playing in the sectionals showed outstanding sportsmanship, that they should recommend the team for the “Sportsmanship on the Court” pins.
What an honor for our own Saddlebrooke USTA team of Laura Ingold and Joann Bosworth being awarded the honor. Laura and Joann “wear them proudly.”
Thank you both for representing tennis and the community of SaddleBrooke in such a positive manner.