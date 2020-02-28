The annual SaddleBrooke Senior Softball St. Patrick’s Day tournament is set for Saturday, March 14 at the community’s ball field.
The tournament features men and women who play in the league’s current winter season. Four games are planned to start at 8:30 a.m.
Free hot dogs, brats, chips, cookies, soda and water will be served. Doug Wagers from sponsor Window Wizard does the cooking. Patrick Shaffer DDS is the tournament sponsor.
“It’s a fun day for all involved,” said Joe Passoni, SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association president. “There is music, free food and entertaining softball. It’s an opportunity to socialize with your friends and neighbors and we look forward to another great turnout from the community.”
SaddleBrooke Senior Softball is in its sixteenth season with more than 190 men and women competing Monday through Friday, year-round, in five different leagues based on ability. This tournament is one of the four holiday events they conduct every year.
If interested in playing, volunteering or spectating, visit saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.