When it’s too hot outside—come have some fun in the pool and make new friends!

From Tuesday, May 2 to Thursday, August 31, the Swim Club will offer coached practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Two practices will be available on those days from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. While both practices will offer a combination of technique and fitness work, the 7 a.m. session will place a slightly higher emphasis on the fitness aspect (i.e., more yardage). All of these practices will take place at the DesertView Pool. Feel free to drop in and try a swim workout (or two) at no cost! Special Clinics may also be offered from time to time throughout the summer.

The Swim Club does not require anyone to compete, or you may compete if you like, but whichever you choose, the emphasis is on having a fun experience with your swim friends!

If you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few SaddleBrooke Swim Club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities (fitness to competitive) are welcome and many time slots are offered per week. Questions? Check out our website at saddlebrookeswimclub.org or email swim club “new member” ambassador Martha Takakoshi at mktaka12@gmail.com.