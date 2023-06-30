It’s summer in SaddleBrooke and it is beautiful here. Many of our snowbird members are away for much of the summer, but those of us who are here are enjoying the wonderful community we call home. Our weather in June has been idyllic with highs in the 80’s and lows in the 60’s. Our morning tournaments have been very comfortable and as much fun as ever!

Warmer weather is on its way but that won’t bother us. Many of our members choose to play in all weather conditions but playing in the Lady Niners league is flexible. Some members choose to skip days that feel too hot, too windy or too cold, or maybe they just want a day off.

Those of us who play on the hottest days of summer bring plenty of water or maybe even Gatorade, wear wet cooling cloths around our necks and use portable fans and sprayers. We gladly do whatever it takes to get us out on the course, outside in nature and having a fun golfing time on our beautiful courses. For many of us, the fun outweighs the weather.

July is the perfect month to join the Niners. Why? Because starting in July the rates to join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners drop drastically. If you or your friends have been thinking about joining but didn’t want to pay the $105 fee for only part of the year, now is your opportunity. New members may join for only $65 starting in July and start playing immediately. This is the perfect time to become a Lady Niner and join us in the fun of golf. E very Tuesday morning, we golf in friendly nine-hole games on one of the three SaddleBrooke golf courses. We also have a competitive tournaments throughout the year. Check us out online at sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room.

We Lady Niners golfers thank Mike Roddy, our Director of Golf, who keeps our courses looking magnificent, and Jane Chanik, our Head Golf Professional. Jane supports the Lady Niners and our activities all year long plus many of us are improving our golf by taking lessons with her. Together, Mike and Jane and their team members create wonderful golf experiences for us.

We also thank our wonderful sponsors Coyote Golf Cars, Desert Life Pharmacy, Golf Cars of Arizona, The Moore Advantage Team, Morris Hall PLLC and Ridgeview Physical Therapy for their support. All these businesses provide valued services for SaddleBrooke residents. We are very pleased that they also support our Lady Niners league.