It’s summer and us Lady Niners are golfing every week. If you’d like to be golfing more, this is the perfect time to join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners because membership fees are greatly reduced. But, the best reason for joining this group is because we are so fun. We follow the rules and etiquette of golf, but we have a relaxed, fun attitude for our games. Usually, we each golf and record our individual scores but sometimes we play enjoyable, creative games for team scores. If you are new to SaddleBrooke, have been golfing at Nine and Wine, or taking lessons and your instructor says you’re ready for more formal play, then join us. Details are at www.sb9ers.org; then click on How to Join. We look forward to welcoming you.
We also have tournaments. Several of our lower handicap Niners have competed over the past several months for the Arizona Golf Association (AGA) State Medallion Club Team Tournament. Our competitors played in four tournaments on our Catalina 9-hole course in January, February, April and June. The AGA mandates that all four tournaments be held on the same course.
We are sending two teams to the State Medallion Club Team Tournament. There is a low gross winner and a low net winner. The team score is the total of the lowest gross score and the lowest net score. The two best gross scores and two best net scores during the four tournaments held here determined who the Niners’ representatives will be at the final tournament in the Phoenix area. Clubs from the entire state send teams to compete in this tournament. The date and course for this State Medallion Tournament has not yet been determined.
Participating in the tournament at the state level is fun. League members who have represented the Lady Niners in past years have enjoyed the experience. Our team members are presented with special ball markers sent to us by the AGA.
We are happy to announce that our representatives to the State Medallion Tournament are Team 1: Laura Ingold, with a low gross of 91 and Rosemary Bounds with a low net of 62 and Team 2: Mary Leversee, with a low gross of 92 and Vicki Long with a low net of 67. We wish them much fun and success at the upcoming tournament in the Phoenix area.