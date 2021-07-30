The SaddleBrooke Senior softball summer season is underway.
Seventeen teams are playing Monday through Friday in five different leagues based on skill level. First games start at 8 a.m. in the 10-week season. One-hundred-and-three men and women are playing this summer season, many in several leagues. Games are played year-round at the community’s jewel of a field which opened 16-years ago.
The league is planning a Labor Day tournament for Saturday, September 4. The community is invited to watch some good softball and enjoy music, free food and soft drinks.
If you are interested in playing, volunteering or watching the games, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.