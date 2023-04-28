In mid-March, close to 30 Swim Club members traveled to the two-day short course yards State Championship Meet held at the Phoenix Swim Club pool in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where nearly 200 swimmers competed. Both seasoned swimmers as well as new Swim Club members enjoyed the friendly atmosphere even though the wind kicked up a little more than desired during the Sunday afternoon events.

In addition to having fun at this annual meet, the Swim Club also performed well, turning in a first-place performance in the “large teams” category. Five of the athletes swimming for SaddleBrooke earned a “high point” award meaning they were the top performer for their age group at the meet. These swimmers were Jack Fritz, Bill Ton, Lyn Moreno, Ke Wang and Rome Yount. Congratulations to all “high point” winners for their excellent work, and to the entire club! Every member contributed points to the victory.

Worthy of note is the performance of Swim Club member Jack Fritz, who just turned 90-years-old and is still going strong, swimming a total of eight events in the meet! Newest Swim Club member Rick Walls was also impressive in his first meet ever swimming both distance and sprint events, especially since he had just completed a “Let’s Swim” clinic with the Club in the days leading up to the meet.

Perhaps you would like to consider joining the Swim Club? There is no need to compete, or you may compete if you like, but whichever you choose, the emphasis is on having a fun experience with your swim friends!

If you can already swim laps and would like to socialize with others while you improve your skills, feel free to try a few SaddleBrooke Swim Club workouts for free before joining the club ($20 per year). Swimmers of all abilities (fitness to competitive) are welcome and many time slots are currently offered several days per week. Questions? Check out our website at saddlebrookeswimclub.org, or email swim club “new member” ambassador Martha Takakoshi at mktaka12@gmail.com.