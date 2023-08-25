The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) annual golf tournament fundraiser “Take a Swing at Cancer” will be held Tuesday, February 20, 2024. This no-pressure tournament is open to the public. The golf game is a scramble and no handicap is required.

Every player is a winner for the opportunity to support research for a cure for cancer. The past years this fundraising Golf event has been very successful and we are looking forward to another successful event with your support.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The afternoon includes a silent auction, raffle prizes and buffet. Every Dollar raised goes to cancer research at University of Arizona Cancer Center. Please plan ahead and mark Tuesday, February 20 on your calendar for a fun afternoon benefiting a crucial cause.