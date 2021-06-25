The par-3 hole, number 4 at the Preserve calls for a short, lofted tee shot from an elevated tee to a sizable green below. It can be a tricky club selection, depending on the pin placement and wind direction.
But it wasn’t a problem for Ted Olson on Tuesday, May 11. Ted chose a pitching wedge for the 115-yard shot and struck the ball solidly. As the ball flew toward the pin, one of his playing partners, Brian Gallup, said, “That looks pretty good.”
They watched as the ball landed just past the pin and spun back into the hole. Pretty good indeed.
This was Ted’s second hole-in-one since moving to SaddleBrooke in 2002. His first was on hole number 8 at MountainView.
Congratulations, Ted!