The saying goes, “Take it easy, have an eegee”! That’s exactly what the tennis and POP players did on Saturday, August 6.

SaddleBrooke tennis courts were filled with action in the morning. There were courts of Organized Mixed Doubles play, along with Men’s Doubles and courts of POP players. Warm and humid days make it the perfect time for a cold icee!

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

This has been the fourth time TJ and Ritchel Duffy have provided eegee’s Icee’s for our Saturday tennis group. Many thanks to Ritchel for picking up this refreshing treat and having it ready for almost 25 of us to quench our thirsts! Pina Colada and Lemon were the two delicious flavors served by Ritchel.

Jeff and Anne Williams brought their two young grandchildren to the patio to meet everyone and have an icee. They enjoyed the dessert as much as we enjoyed meeting them! It was another wonderful get together on our tennis patio sharing good times with friends. Thank you TJ and Ritchel for keeping us “cool”!