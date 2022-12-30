If the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center ever needed advice from a Paralegal; meet Connie Maslowski.

Her husband, Mike, and herself moved to SaddleBrooke three-years ago from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and have never looked back. Connie worked for 37-years in different capacities, private firms, Montana Attorney General’s Office, and Supreme Court before moving to Coeur d’Alene. Her last position was as a paralegal/support staff supervisor for the same firm for sixteen years.

Mike, is a geological engineer and continues to consult for several junior mining companies in the United States and Canada. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines, and Connie from Missoula Montana College of Technology. Together, they have a tri-colored Springer named Trevor.

The lifestyle and the fact that they never needed to shovel snow or mow grass led them to SaddleBrooke! They have made many friends since moving here and enjoy the various activities and clubs that fit into their idea of an active retirement community. Connie enjoys reading, acrylic painting and drawing, and their grandchildren. Mike enjoys cooking, botany, reading, and their grandchildren. They both play POP tennis, golf, and Mike likes fly fishing.

Connie said it is a pretty awesome group of people who are members of the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center and being a Coordinator is a perfect fit for her pre-retirement legal skill set, and it gives her an opportunity to meet more people and work with the club as it transitions to a new system.

Welcome, Connie Maslowski!