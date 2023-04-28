We are very fortunate to have some of the best tennis courts in the state of Arizona! All 20 courts are used by our SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members who play tennis and/or POP tennis along with being used by non-member residents.

Thanks to our HOA-1 and HOA-2 maintenance personnel who work hard to keep our courts in top condition. Behind the scenes are tennis volunteers who take their time to repair nets, windscreens, trash cans and other equipment. Al Bush, Frank Valenti and Miles Landahl are a few of these volunteers.

Al Bush and Frank Valenti have worked together for years making sure everything is up to par on the HOA-1 courts. They recently installed the new score posts. Their passion for tennis and court maintenance reflect the great condition of our nets and equipment on courts one through eight! They leave us in the summer months so be sure to say thanks when you see them at work on the courts!

Miles Landahl has volunteered to oversee the needs of all the tennis courts in SaddleBrooke. Bob stocks and his crew have done this for many years. Thanks to them for an outstanding job. Miles has updated Bob’s court maintenance checklist. He is notating any deficiencies each month or ongoing issues and submitting this checklist to HOA-1 and HOA-2 maintenance personnel.

We should all take pride in our courts. All players can assist by reporting broken or missing items to the tennis coordinators. Be sure to replace brooms and squeegees to their original locations. (Squeegees should always be stored under the metal covers to protect them from the Arizona heat.) When you leave the courts be sure to close the gates to prevent animals from entering.

Thanks again to Al, Frank, Miles and all those who assist in making SaddleBrooke a top tennis community!!