Each year, members of the MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) and the SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association (SMGA) get together for a two-day competition. This year the event was conducted on Thursday, January 7 at The Preserve and Friday, January 8 on the SaddleBrooke/Tucson courses at HOA-1.
The weather was perfect for play on both days. Blue skies, little to no wind, and warm temperatures were the norm. Each team fielded 29 two-man teams and were seeded in accordance with their handicap indexes. A total of 116 players started play at The Preserve on Thursday, January 7, where the first tee time was 7:50 a.m. and the last tee time was at 11:34 a.m.
Because of the number of players, concerns about a frost delay, the normal length of this type of event and the number of daylight hours, it was decided to play everyone from the forward tees. At The Preserve, that meant play was from the Green Tees.
The MPMGA were not gracious hosts as they accumulated 293 points to the 229 points earned by the SMGA. The lead was large, but not insurmountable, as play would move to HOA1. The MPMGA Day one effort was led by the Bob Edelblut-Bob Maruniak team who earned 13.5 points and the Bill Bender-Mark Gingerich and Ken See-Joe Oczak teams that earned 13 points. The SMGA Day one leaders were the Bruce Leduc-Larry Tollman with 12.5 points, the Jeff Oswalt-Tony Rapisarda team with 10.5 points, and the Steve Kartsonis-John Eakin, the Stan Manzanares-Meritt Harrington, and Andy Timothy-David Schliepsiek teams with 10 points.
Day two play at HOA-1 was planned as an 8 a.m. Shotgun start. All 116 golfers were arrayed across the 18-holes of the SaddleBrooke-Tucson Courses. All players played the Yellow Tees. Play started on-time and was a bit chilly but the day warmed up nicely. Play was very competitive and the MPMGA won a very narrow victory on Day two by amassing 263.5 points to the SMGA’s 258.5 points. The MPMGA Team was led by the Ken See-Joe Oczak team, who won 12.5 points, the Lee Leksell-Scott Lundgren team with 11.5 points and the Gary Cain-Mervyn Walsh and Rennie Temple-Dennis Marchand teams with 10.5 points. The SMGA Team was led by the Bruce Leduc-Larry Tollman, and Jeff Oswalt-Tony Rapisarda teams with 11.5 points and the Jack Matthews-Jack Cauley with 10.5 points.
At the end of the two days of play the MPMGA had won their eighth straight “Duel in the Desert” by amassing 556.5 points to the SMGA’s 487.5 points. Peter Wright, the SMGA Tournament Director presented the prized Javelina Cup Trophy to Matt Kambic the MPMGA Tournament Director. Kambic in turn then presented the Javelina Cup Trophy to Dan Nordhill, the MPMGA President. SMGA member, Fred Pilster was overheard to say that the only thing that could make the day better was an SMGA victory. Talk has already turned to “The 2022 Duel in the Desert.”