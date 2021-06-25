On Friday, May 14, pigs flew over hole #6 at the Preserve as Judy Grow, Debbie McMullin, and Lori Stegink saw Ann Lange make her first hole-in-one. Just hoping to actually land on a green, dodge her usual three-putt, and avoid posting a 6x on a par-3, Ann went hog-wild when Lori announced the ace from the tee box. While most women would have used a much shorter club for the measly 87-yard direct flight to the red flag, Ann used an 8-iron to accommodate for her usual layover on the hillside to root and rut around for a bit before wobbling on down towards the green on a path about as straight as a pig’s tail. Having never actually bonded with a particular golf ball, Ann was not sure what ball she had used, but probably an adopted ball from the ditch on the previous hole that she left for readoption in the ditch on the next hole. But any ball that eventually makes its way to the hole has a happy home.
Ever since kindergarten, Ann has been trying to fit a small round object into a slightly larger round hole. It just goes to show, that if one putters around long enough, any old golf galoot can slop one into the trough, and for just a nanosecond, mutate into a golf genius. Since it wasn’t a women’s league event, Ann didn’t bring home any bacon for her hole-in-one, but squealing rights was good enough. At the end of the round, faster than a hog outa hell, she went “Wow, wow, wow” all the way home to ham it up with her husband Gary, the best ace she could ever have hoped for.