With great appreciation, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, Inc. (“SPA) announces that the Desert Life Pharmacy has made a generous donation to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. For this sponsorship donation, SPA has designated court 12 as the Desert Life Pharmacy court. As shown in the photo, Shawne Cryderman, SPA fund raising co-chair (right) presents the Desert Life Pharmacy signage for court to owner and pharmacist Brianne Spaeth, PharmD. (left).
The Desert Life Pharmacy (“Desert Life”) is locally owned and operated by Dr. Spaeth in SaddleBrooke, located at 63675 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd, Suite S. Desert Life offers many services: free mediation delivery and immunizations, such as vaccinations for COVID-19, shingles, influenza, tetanus and pneumonia. The pharmacy also has a wide range of medical equipment available for purchase. In addition, Desert Life has created a “Medication Therapy Management” program to assist clients in budgeting their medication costs. The pharmacy is covered by most insurance providers and Medicare Part D. I ndividuals can transfer their prescriptions to Desert Life on the website at www.desertlifepharmacy.com or by emailing Dr. Spaeth at brianne@desertpharmacy.com.
In its commitment to the local community, Desert Life offers free health and wellness clinics to allow its clients to better understand their medications and health needs. Also, dermatologist Indy Chabra, DMC Derm, has office hours at the pharmacy on Tuesdays, which can be scheduled at dmcderm.com or by calling (520) 955-8395. Additionally, cardiologist Gordon K. Watson, MD, FACC, FACP, has office hours at the pharmacy in the afternoon on two days monthly: the second Wednesdays and the fourth Thursday, and appointments can be made by calling (520) 838-3540.
In addition, the pharmacy features greeting cards for sale by Tucson artist Tracy Foltz of Zinnia Sky Studios and by three SaddleBrooke residents. The pharmacy also has paintings by local artist Jim Morris for sale.
Dr. Sapeth reported that the donation to SPA arose out of the pharmacy’s vaccination program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She acknowledged that she had never heard of pickleball before opening the pharmacy, even though she had been involved in sports from a young age. She explained that as she gave vaccinations, many individuals would choose the arm not used in pickleball. In addition, she learned that the majority of the volunteers assisting in the vaccination program were avid pickleball players. As a result, she viewed the donation as payback to those many volunteers. She added that she is also aware of the physical and mental benefits of physical activity such as pickleball.
SPA is grateful to the Desert Life Pharmacy for supporting pickleball in the SaddleBrooke community. Since SaddleBrooke is Desert Life’s own community, SPA is heartened that the pharmacy and owner/pharmacist Dr. Spaeth are investing in the improvement of the community, and SPA looks forward to an ongoing relationship with them.
SPA is proceeding with its plans to expand the existing six-court facility to 14 courts with amenities. Currently SPA’s expectations are to begin construction of the expansion in the fall.