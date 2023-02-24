The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association celebrated another successful season, with 2022 accolades going out to President Judy Grow and the rest of the hard-working Board Members who planned all the fantastic events! Congratulations to our multi-time “Ace of the Year” winners Connie Sherman (Net 71) and Linda Schauer (Gross 82). And, congratulations to the 2022 Most Improved Player, Tracy McGeorge. McGeorge is in charge of sponsorship this year, so she is your contact if you want to sponsor an MPWGA Event.

As for 2023, it started out a bit rough with a couple of January rainouts (rain is good!), and a fair bit of frost. This season’s kickoff event, sponsored by Dr. Kim Tucker Orthopaedics, was held Tuesday, January 24, at the MountainView course with members braving the cold and windy conditions. The event was a for-fun, 9-hole shotgun scramble with cash awards for best team scoring on Front- and Back-9, followed by a dinner and business meeting welcoming new members.

Some upcoming events to look forward to are the February Mars and Venus two-day Tournament combining teams from the 18-hole Men’s and Women’s clubs; and the MPWGA 2023 President’s Cup which is a 36-hole Low Net Tournament held Monday, March 13 to Tuesday, March 14. For any lady interested in joining the MPWGA 2023 season, please check out the Membership link online at mpwga.com. See you on the golf course!