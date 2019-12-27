On Monday, November 11, and Thursday, November 14, the MPMGA held this year’s Club Championship. Most members would say that it is the number one Special Event of the year. It is always well attended and every golfer in the field secretly dreams of owning the trophy, of being the best of the best. A total of 77 members competed in this year’s tournament and, by the way, the weather was simply perfect.
A few years back the Board modified the format for this event. Today, you must play a specific set of tees at both the Mountainview and Preserve courses to be eligible to win the championship. 34 players grouped in three flights took on that challenge. The balance of the field, 43 players, chose to compete only within their flights for recognition and reward. There were four flights playing from the Green tees. All winners produced the lowest gross score in their respective flights or flight. Once again, the quality of golf played at every skill level was fabulous. There were 18 scores posted by the players in the top three flights in the 70’s over the two days. Joe Strong was day one’s medalist with a 75 and Bruce Fink was best on day two with a 72. Four players in the championship flights finished within five shots of the overall winner. Play in the other flights was equally fabulous. In three of those four flights the winner’s margin of victory was less than four strokes. Great playing, gentlemen.
Okay here comes the good stuff! The flight winners are: Joe Strong in Flight 2 with a combined score of 158, Tom Winch in Flight 3 with a combined score of 160, Brian Gallup in Flight 4 with a combined score of 162, Phil Gray in Flight 5 with a combined score of 164, Tom Beahan in Flight 6 with a combined score of 172, and Jack Hammer in Flight 7 with a combined score of 211. Each of you is worthy of much praise. Congratulations!