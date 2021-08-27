The SaddleBrooke United States Tennis Association (USTA) tennis team won a tough eight-match series against a team from Green Valley. This earned them the right to represent Southern Arizona at USTA sectionals next December. A match consists of three doubles courts. The team got off to a rocky start and did not win a single court in the first two matches. After that, things came together and SaddleBrooke won the next six meets, winning 15 of 18 courts. Tie breakers were the difference with SaddleBrooke winning zero of four for the first two meets and six of eight for the last six meets.
Sectionals will take place on Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 5. In addition to Southern Arizona, teams from Central Arizona, Northern Arizona, El Paso, Northern New Mexico, and Southern New Mexico will participate.
Due to restrictions on nonresidents playing on SaddleBrooke courts all home matches were played at Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and followed strict guidelines regarding Covid.
Team Members include Jim Abrahamson, Captain, Ron Bouchard, Gary Greenbaum, Bob Johnson, John Serle, Bruce Stead, Gary Rowell, Jay Clary, Mike Oberski, Zoli Nagy and Bill Wallin.
GREAT JOB AND CONGRATULATIONS TO THE “SADDLEBROOKE USTA MEN’s TEAM!”