Our Christmas Dinner Dance has always been one of our favorite events of the year and this year was no exception! We had almost 130 traditional and Pop tennis members along with guests attend the evening in their festive attire. The HOA-1 Vista’s Dining Room was beautifully decorated and the staff worked hard to ensure a stellar evening!

Guests were greeted by Joann Bosworth and Jim Marchisio as cocktail hour began at 5:30 p.m. Debbie McGeehan then made a few announcements and led a bustling rendition of Happy Birthday to Angela Tamboura prior to the delicious dinner buffet. DJ Chuck Moses returned this year to entertain us with his fabulous voice and music.

A big thanks to Cindy Madsen and her elf Sandy Stettler for the individually wrapped popcorn packs in holiday paper and topped with candy canes for each table setting. TJ Duffy captured special moments of the night with his expertise in photography; we are so lucky to have him volunteer to do this and post them on the club’s Facebook page as well!

The night was full of smiles, laughter and great music with a nearly full dance floor at 9:30 p.m. Thanks to Ron Bouchard and Brian Stocks for providing a smooth process for a truly wonderful evening. Also, much appreciation to my co-chair Jim Marchisio for working with me in making another memorable event for the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club!