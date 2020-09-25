Thirteen men and women have been inducted into the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Wall of Honor. The achievement recognizes significant contributions to the success of softball in the community since its founding 15 years ago.
Two categories were recognized: volunteer contributors and players, past and present. Their names have been added to Wall of Honor plaques displayed at the ballpark.
The volunteer contributors were selected based on long-term leadership in the Softball Association and management of major projects from field upkeep and improvements to day-to-day game operations.
The 2020 class of contributors includes Al Cangeme, Ken Crossman, Ed Cussick, Claude Duvall, Ken Meinhart, Denise Norgard, Debbie Sequin and Ed Szympruch.
The members honored for exceptional play are Jim Westerberg, Larry Weber, John Merlin, Charlie LaNeve and Diane Hinz.
Volunteer honoree Ed Cussick has been involved with SaddleBrooke softball for 14 years, serving as a manager, director, vice president and president, and still plays. While he notes it’s nice to be recognized, he says the real satisfaction comes from getting things done and seeing the league improve year after year. He says the league wouldn’t survive without its many volunteers.
And player honoree Charlie LaNeve who’s been playing baseball or softball since he was seven years-old, including college, was thrilled to be recognized. But he especially appreciates the friendships he’s made over the last 15 years playing ball at SaddleBrooke. “It’s been a blessing to play here,” he says. “Never in a million years did I think I’d be playing softball in my 60s with a bunch of guys I truly care about.”
Sixteen volunteer contributors and eight players were recognized in the inaugural Wall of Honor class at last year’s Labor Day softball tournament.
SaddleBrooke Senior Softball’s fall season starts Monday, October 5 with games Monday through Friday, over 10 weeks, in five different leagues. Games are played year-round and all skill levels are welcome.
If you are interested in playing on one of the best softball facilities in southern Arizona or even watching your neighbors, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.