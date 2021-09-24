Thirteen men and women who were inducted into the SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Wall of Honor last year were honored on the field at this year’s Labor Day tournament. The achievement recognizes significant contributions to the success of softball in the community since its founding 16-years ago.
Two categories were recognized: volunteer contributors and players, past and present. Their names are on the Wall of Honor plaques displayed at the ballpark. The volunteer contributors were selected based on long-term leadership in the Softball Association and management of major projects from field upkeep and improvements to day-to-day game operations.
The class of contributors includes Al Cangeme, Ken Crossman, Ed Cussick, Claude DuVall, Ken Meinhart, Denise Norgard, Debbie Seguin and Ed Szympruch. The members honored for exceptional play are Jim Westerberg, Larry Weber, John Merlin, Charlie LaNeve and Diane Hinz.
Sixteen volunteer contributors and eight players were recognized in the inaugural Wall of Honor class at the 2019 Labor Day softball tournament.
If you are interested in playing on one of the best softball facilities in southern Arizona or even watching your neighbors, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.