By now our snowbirds should all be arriving back in SaddleBrooke. We welcome our returning members with open arms, fun golf games and plenty of camaraderie.
Did you know Amelia Earhart wasn’t just one of the world’s best aviators, she also represented women as capable and courageous in a world where women were traditionally not viewed as that. Her interest in golf coincided with American women taking up the game in the 1930’s. Amelia never lived far from a golf course and would squeeze in a game before going to the office. She designed a clothing line that was not the traditional skirts and sweaters. She designed “divided skirts”, aka culottes, as well as a two-piece golf dress. The matching blouse featured a button-down pocket above the right wrist for tees. Amelia’s artifacts are in the USGA Golf Museum in Far Hills, New Jersey. Just a bit of golf trivia for you, not that it’s very trivial.
Now that we’re into a cooler season, this is an excellent time to join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. Have you been away and golfing with friends in other places? Have you not golfed in a long time and are thinking of maybe getting back into the game? Did you golf some here in SaddleBrooke this summer and now you’d like to golf more often with more structure, fun games and tournaments? Good news: Membership is only $40 until the end of the year. What a deal!
Have your friends been telling you how much fun we have at Lady Niners? Probably so, and that is not an exaggeration. Every Tuesday morning, we golf in friendly nine-hole games at one of the three SaddleBrooke golf courses. Often, several of us gather together socially at the RoadRunner Grill after golf. The combination of golfing and socializing opens the doors for wonderful new friendships.
We also have a variety of competitive tournaments throughout the year plus just-for-fun events. On Tuesday, November 9, we Niners will partner with the Sputters, the HOA-1 ladies putting group. This is a fun partnership with a long tradition. We are especially happy to be playing together this year as we were unable to do so last year. How does this event work? Two Niners and two Sputters make a team. The Niners do the drives to the greens, then the Sputters take over and do the putting. Of course, we celebrate our partnerships and fun with a luncheon following the game.
On Tuesday, November 16, we have a Turkey Shoot, which will be another creatively fun game with a theme of gratitude. Our very merry Holiday Party will be on Tuesday, December 14. This event will start with a fun golf game followed by a festive luncheon, where we say goodbye to our old officers and welcome the new ones. We also celebrate our sponsors Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona and Morris Hall PLLC as invited guests and express our gratitude for their support. So, ladies, this is a very fun time to join the Niners.
Membership details are located online at sb9ers.org; then click on “How to Join.” New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. We look forward to you joining in the fun with us!