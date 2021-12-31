On Monday, December 6, the Agave Room at the HOA-1 Clubhouse was sparkling with 65 beautiful and creative members of the Verde Sputters. Thirty-nine braved the weather and Sputter’d. Janet Knowles won the money hole. There were 39 holes in one with Helen Bellacqua making three hole-in-ones and Sylvia Prokop making two. Low scores were made by Heather Griffin (37) and Hazel Roper (39).
The quick business meeting was held by Lydia O’Connor and Barb Rempel. There are 24 new Sputters since our booklet was printed. You go Ladies!! Penny Fullencamp won the free lunch. After the business meeting, the fun and games began.
The Christmas committee of Deborah Gryniewicz, Opal Larkin, Donna McPherson, Karen Simmons, and Jill Jepson led the fun and games. The first was a table game of Twas the Night Before Christmas, the 1823 poem by Clement Clarke. The table had to complete 20 questions about lines from the poem. No table got all 20; however, Table three got 18. Sitting at Table three were Ginny Porteous, Hilda Clyde, Kay Davis, Thera Reed, Helen Bellacqua, Monica Light, and Barb Lund. Deborah introduced a surprise guest to pass out the winnings to Table three. Yep, you guessed, it was Santa Claus himself (Jerry Meiring). The committee recognized the Board members, Donna Gruninger, Elaine Ackerman, and the HOA-1 staff for all their assistance during this past year. Santa was having a great time passing out gifts and rewards.
The Candy Jar Guessing Game: Kay Davis guessed 413 out of the 419 in the jar. What an eye she has for M&Ms! Other table games were Pass the Parcel game and for Table Décor winners. The Fashion show, otherwise known as the Sparkle Contest, was the highlight. The creativity of the contestants was in full force. The winners were: the Funniest, Helen Bellacqua; the Finest, Vickie Novak; the Ugliest, Tammy Brown (which should have been the Most Whimsical); and, Honorable Mention, Carolyn McLean for her Christmas Balls. There was a lot of laughter and fun. We all left with smiles on our faces and a lift in our walk.
The New Year’s Luncheon will be held on Monday, January 3. We will be having plated lunch of broccoli, bacon, and cheddar quiche, romaine garden salad, and raspberry sorbet with gaufrette cookie. The cost will be $18. The deadline is Monday, December 27 at 12 p.m. If you are not putting that day, check-in by 10:45 a.m. Any questions? Please contact Cathy Howard or Jan Deschamp.
See ya there!