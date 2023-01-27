The Mountainview-Preserve Men’s Golf Association Tournament of Champions closed out the 2022 golf season on Thursday, January 12. A luncheon and awards ceremony followed the golf at Mountainview Ballroom.

Alan Doan emerged as the overall winner, shooting a net score of 66. Doan’s round was highlighted by birdies on holes nine and 13. Doug Jones fired the low gross score of 74. Flight winners included Dan Sollin, Don Erickson, Doug Jones, Ken See, Rennie Temple, Doug Johnson, Alan Doan, and Tony Dopp.

The tournament brings together golfers who have garnered at least four points in last year’s events. One to four points are given to flight winners depending on the event type; four-man, two-man, or individual. Eighty-eight men qualified for this year’s Tournament of Champions and sixty-seven golfers participated.

Platinum Sponsor Josh Bishop, owner of Wildfire Wing Company in Catalina and Fork & Fire Smokehouse in Oro Valley, gave a presentation on his restaurants. We look forward to patronizing his and all our sponsor’s businesses.