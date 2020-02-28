Tucson Orthopaedic Institute confirmed a donation to the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) earmarking the funds for the construction of the new Pickleball Complex. Their generous sponsorship will be acknowledged on one of the courts with a “Tucson Orthopaedic Institute” plaque.
“We are excited to see the surge in this fun and increasingly popular pastime,” said CEO, Paula Register.
“The Pickleball Complex being built in SaddleBrooke will offer a first-class venue for players to enjoy a much-loved sport and stay healthy and active close to home,” Paula explained, adding, “The Physicians and staff of Tucson Orthopaedic Institute are thrilled to assist in and promote the creation of this beautiful complex benefitting the entire SaddleBrooke community.”
Dr. John Maltry, Dr. Bradley P. Norris, Marketing Manager Frankie Lopez and Director of Business Development and Special Projects Manager, Rose Steele, MPH, joined Paula to view the Complex and select their court.
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is Southern Arizona’s largest and most advanced multi-specialty, comprehensive Orthopaedic group. Since 1994, the goal of their board-certified physicians has been to deliver world-class, state-of–the-art patient care leading to successful treatment outcomes. In addition to supporting many area programs promoting health and wellness, informational lectures are offered a few times per month relating to specific topics.
Tucson Orthopaedic Institute has multiple locations, including one in Oro Valley. Their specialties include Sports Medicine, Total Joint Replacement, Foot and Ankle, Upper Extremity, Spine, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Regenerative Medicine and general Orthopedics. For more information, Visit their website at www.tucsonortho.com.
Construction of the new SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex is predicted to begin Tuesday, March 31. The Complex will expand the current six-court facility to include a total of 14 courts, a Ramada, restrooms and parking.
THANK YOU, Tucson Orthopaedic Institute, for your support!