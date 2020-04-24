Saddlebrooke HOA-1 and HOA-2 Monday Mixers has been sidelined by the Corona virus. There is NOBODY Putting during Monday Mixers! Monday Mixers was enjoying a record year as to number of putters enjoying the events. We look forward to the start the putting soon.
