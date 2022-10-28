There was not any putting during the month of October due to maintenance on the golf courses and putting green. But, September was a very busy month and lots of fun by the Verde Sputters members. Our September birthday Sputters were Donna Gruninger, Linda Lewis, Cathy Howard, Deborah Gryniewicz, Joanne Fairweather, Linda Malone, Trudy Miller, Laura Berkley and Jill Jepson. Happy Birthday!

On Monday, September 12, there were 28 sputters and two guests — Susan Kane who got a Hole-in-One and Connie Katke who got two Holes-in-One. Our low scorers with a 39 were Donna Bujnovsky and Carolyn McLean. With a 37 Laurie Miller and Marilyn Palatas Of course, Hilda Clyde, Carol Jones, Carolyn McLean, Laurie Miller, Marilyn Palatas and Sylvia Prokop were right up there with two Holes-in-One. Trying to catch them but not quite with one Hole-in-One were Nancy Bowersock, Donna Bujnovsky, Cathy Casler, Julie Daniels, Ellane Jepson and Barb Rempel. No money hole winners.

On Monday, September19, it was good to see 31 sputters and our one guest. Can you believe the Lowest Score was a 40! Who set up that course? Good news is there were a total of 29 Holes-in-One. Connie Kotke, one of our new Sputters, and Jean Matheson got three Holes in One! Lee Kump, Mickey Levich, Linda Lewis, Laurie Miller and our own Lydia O’Connor got two Holes-in-One. Now we can’t forget Helen Bellacqua, Donna Bujnovsky, Mary Ellen Clark, Julie Daniels, Maggie DeBlock, Cathy Howard, Carol Jones, Karen Martin, Carolyn McLean, Marilyn Palatas, Hazel Roper, and Sheelagh Simpson all got a Hole-in-One. And, again, NO MONEY HOLE WINNERS.

No putting on Monday, September 26, or the month of October. Verde Sputters will putt again on Monday, November 7 at the new sign in time of 9:30 a.m., putting at 10 a.m. Putting will be followed by the November Thanksgiving Luncheon of roasted turkey with stuffing, cranberry sauce, broccolini, potato gratin and gravy. Dessert will be Pumpkin Praline Bread Pudding. Cost is $20 and checks can be left at Sue Leasure’s villa.

Don’t miss out on the Niners/Sputters event on Tuesday, November 8, the theme is a Day at the Races so wear your fanciest Derby Hat with your green Verde Sputters shirt, Black shorts/slacks, and your name tag. Following this fun event is a delicious luncheon. For a mere $20, you will feast on BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, and last but not least dessert, of Apple Cobbler with Vanilla Ice Cream. Available at the cash bar will be the Derby signature drink Mint Julep. For those of you who are snowbirds and wish to participate, let Donna Gruninger know you’re planning on being here ASAP via email at dkgrun@msn.com. If you don’t have a Verde Sputters shirt, give Marilyn Palatas a call at (517) 467-6724 and place your order for a one-of-a-kind designer green shirt. Don’t pass this fun event up, who knows you might make new friends!

See ya there!