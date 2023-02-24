Beautiful weather arrived on Monday, February 6, for our Fun Day. Even though it was a very challenging course with Bertha Butt and nine different animals, stuffed, that we had to maneuver around to get the ball into the hole, there were four sputters that had three hole-in-ones: Cathy Howard, Judy Loritz, Jean Matheson, and Ellane Jepson. Quite an accomplishment for Ellane, she was also dressed as a Roadrunner. Oh, Ellane what big feet you have!

There were 55 sputters at the luncheon of pulled pork, coleslaw and ice cream for dessert. Several of our dieters skipped the pork and opted for Salad with Chicken. Looking good there, Cathy Howard! The tables were decorated with a Valentine theme and each attendee had a little animal that one can click onto a purse, backpack or golf bag.

Plans are underway for the upcoming Verde Sputters/Mountainview Putters event on Monday, March 6. If you’re not familiar with this event it involves two sputters and two Mountain View sputters per team who compete as a team for prizes. It’s a lot of fun and you get a chance to make new friends. Sign up will begin Monday, February 13. Last day to sign up is Monday, February 27, at 12 p.m. to give the committee time to put teams together. A luncheon will follow, cost is $22. The menu will be Turkey and Brie in a Tortilla Wrap (turkey, brie cheese, cranberry chutney and shredded lettuce. **The gluten free option will be gluten free bread, a cup of Chicken Tortilla soup, and potato chips. Dessert will be cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

On the morning of the event the sign-in begins at 9:30 a.m. at the table outside the Pro Shop. You will be given a name tag with your team name and table number. Wear your chic green Verde Sputter shirt with black capris or long pants. You’ll be the envy of your Mountainview partners. Leave your three-inch heels at home and wear your soft sole shoes. Don’t forget to bring your putter and ball.

See ya there!