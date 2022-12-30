On Monday, December 5, 2022, 23 Sputters and three guests braved the gloomy weather with high spirits and smiling faces knowing that a good holiday luncheon and lots of fun would be happening after the game. Low score was 39 for Laura Berkley and Sue Delago. Sue was really on fire as she went on to get three hole-in-ones and also won the Money Hole! There were four sputters who got two hole-in-ones: Laura Berkley, Cynthia Hauth, Mickey Levich, Carin Nersesian; five Sputters got a hole-in-one: Jan Deschamp, Jill Jepson, Marilyn Palatas, Sylvia Prokop, Sheelagh Simpson.

There were 64 for lunch of Brisket, Green Beans, and Scalloped Potatoes. Cathy Casler led the business meeting. Ginny Porteous won the free lunch, Minutes and Budget were approved. We all sang Happy Birthday to the December birthday sputters: Brenda Koch, Jan Deer, Jean Matheson, Shari Caboor, Mickey Levich, and Pat Pilon.

The Committee members took over the meeting. Deborah Gryniewicz, Ellane Jepson, Vikki Novak, and Kathy Harris. They entertained us with a delightful skit about Scandinavian holiday traditions including our centerpiece gnomes as well as leading us in Christmas games with prizes and holiday sing along. Great job ladies!!! Kathy Harris made all of the Gnome Centerpieces for the tables. Did you know Gnomes bring good luck and protection to the home so everyone was eager to be the table winner to take a gnome home. Prizes were given at each table if you could answer the questions: How well you know your cookies and how well you know your song? Each person at the table also received a snowflake cookie that was homemade by Miriam Joe Blanar.

Don’t let me forget the most important part and of which I did not get a photo-op. The Sputters all brought donations for families in Mammoth. Personal items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and unwrapped toys, books, stuffed animals or anything you think appropriate for ages infant to 12-years-old. Under the tree were toy trucks, ball bats, Talking Elmo, Baby Dolls, and more given in the spirit of Christmas.

New Year’s Luncheon will be on Monday, January 2 and will be hosted by Marilyn Palatas, Sue Ryan, and Janet Knowles. See ya there!