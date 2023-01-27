On Tuesday, January 2, “Raindrops kept falling on our heads” and therefore Sputting was cancelled for the day. During the luncheon, we had sunshine, and after the luncheon, raindrops were coming back to fall upon our heads. In the words of Sputters President, Helen Bellacqua, “I think the weather is a woman...because it is fickle!”

On to business, $400 was donated to the Tri-Community Food Bank. Happy Birthday to the January ladies: Carolyn McLean, Donna McPherson, Cheri King, Della Simm and Sue Ryan. Two stars were earned; one by Mindy Sensiba, 38; and, one Sue Delago, 39. Free lunch was won by Jean Matheson who got all excited and can hardly wait for the next luncheon so she can use it. A big thank you to our Luncheon committee, Janet Knowles, Marilyn Palatas, and Sue Ryan for the original table designs and the delicious meal of Bacon wrapped Pork Loin (thin sliced) with Apple & Brandy demi-glace, Mashed Sweet Potatoes and Sauteed Green Beans, and Raspberry Sorbet with Gaufrette Cookie for Dessert. Also, a shout out to the staff at HOA-1 Staff for their hard work in taking care of this wild bunch!

The tables were beautiful decorated using diapers as the “cake”, shirts for babies, and a photo of a baby face. Marilyn Palatas’ daughter turned 50 on Tuesday, January 2, so her baby picture was used on the table decoration of her table. Sue Ryan was the mastermind who created the table decorations. Baby donations were stacked high on an empty table and will be delivered to the Tri-Community Food Bank. This may be first time anyone one gets new clothing for their babies. If you didn’t attend and want to contribute more baby donations, contact Marilyn at Marilyn@palatas.com and she will see that the donations get delivered.

Next luncheon will be a Fun Day on Monday, February 6. Committee for this will be Hazel Roper, Deborah Gryniewicz, and Darlene Weprich. Cost will be $22 so get your checks in early. Course set up will be done by Sue Ryan, Marilyn Palatas, and Janet Knowles so sputters you will be challenged to get that money hole and holes in one! Course sign in will be done by Debbie Van Berkom and Tara O’Donnell.

See ya there!