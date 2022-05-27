On the bright, sunny day of Monday, May 2, 43 Verde Sputters and three guests descended upon the HOA-1 putting green for another rousing game of Sputters. Debbie Van Berkom was the big winner of the Money Hole. There were 26 Holes-in-One not counting Helen Bellacqua’s when she was shooting for Hole #15 but hit a hole-in-one on Hole # 4. But, it was a straight shot! Penny Fullenkamp and Diane Hoedel had three Hole-in-ones!

There were 67 Sputters who attended the following luncheon. It was with mixed feelings of seeing the current Board members go and the new Board members begin. We will miss our past Board members but look forward with excitement to the new board members as they begin their new duties.

The drawing for the Free Luncheon was won by Donna Gruninger. Hold onto that Donna, it’s a long time till the September luncheon. Thank you to the setup committee composed of Jan Deschamp, Judy Loritz, Cathy Howard who did the planning and decorating for today’s luncheon.

Elaine Ackerman presided over the presentation of Roses to the outgoing 2019 to 2022 Board members – Lydia O’Connor, Barb Rempel (President); Jan Deschamp, Cathy Howard (Vice President); Marilyn Palatas (Treasurer); Mickey Levich, Sheelagh Simpson (Secretaries). Roses were presented by the past Presidents: Monica Light (2005 to 2007), Karen Martin (2009 to 2011), Ginny Porteous, Elaine Ackerman (2013 to 2015), Lisa LeFebrve (2017 to 2019). Cathy Howard presented a gift card to the outgoing Presidents.

At this point the new Board was formally introduced: Helen Bellacqua, Cathy Casler (President); Sue Leasure, Jan Deer (Vice President); Marilyn Palatas, Donna Bujnovski (Treasurers); Sheelagh Simpson, Debbie Van Berkom (Secretaries). Donna Bujnovski will also take over Stats from Helen Bellacqua. Thank you, Helen, for your hard work on Stats and to Donna for accepting this responsibility from Helen as she takes over the reins of President. Barb Rempel and Lydia O’Connor presented “The Bell” and “The Gavel” to the new Presidents. Now the fun begins with the new Board!

Stars were presented to Janet Knowles (39), Debbie Flato (39), Jan Deer (37), Jan Gann (35), Hilda Clyde (35) and Happy Birthday was sung to May birthday ladies of Tammy Brown, Lisa Lefebrve, Carolyn Bewalda, Susan Cluley, Donna Bujnovski, Karen Martin.

The Spirit Award was given to Marilyn Palatas who has gone out of her way and contributed many hours of her time working on our finances, setting up putting areas, working on committees and just being there whenever assistance is need asking “what can I do to help”. Thank you to Marilyn from all of us. Annual awards were given out for Low Score (Hazel Roper), Low Score Average (Marilyn Palatas), Most Holes-in One (Hilda Clyde), Most Improved Sputter (Jan Deer).

Next luncheon will be held on Monday, September 5. Sputters will still be putting during the summer. Sign in is at 8 a.m. every Monday; putting starts at 8:30 a.m. Be sure and bring your water and sunscreen!

See ya there!