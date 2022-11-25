The Verde Sputters did not get to play during the month of October and are so looking forward to Monday, November 7 when we start up again with the monthly business luncheon following the putting. So excited to play again on Tuesday, November 8 when we join with the Lady Niners in a rousing nine-hole game followed by, you guessed it, another fabulous luncheon at the HOA-1 clubhouse.

So, for all of you newbies or snowbirds, I ask, "Do you like to play Mini-Golf or Putt-Putt as some call it?"

Come join the fun with The Verde Sputters—the Putting club. No more dragging around for three to four-hours in the hot sun or the winter cold. Sputters usually takes only one hour—sometime 1½—and meet in the RoadRunner Grill for quick meeting; some stay for breakfast or lunch. And, we have more good times indoors once a month at our monthly business luncheon meeting. Lots of laughs and events!

The Verde Sputters was established in July 1982 with eight members to provide women with an organized putting activity here in SaddleBrooke. We promote fellowship, charitable opportunities, and social activities. Our membership consists of ladies who have never before played golf, former golfers, and casual golfers. Anyone who does not belong to a SaddleBrooke organized golfing or putting group is welcome to join.

Members meet on Monday (winter hours sign-in at 9:30 a.m. and putting at 10 a.m.). Late enough you can have a good breakfast or just coffee at the Roadrunner before we begin.

For more information, please contact Opal Larkin at (520) 444-6308, OpalLarkin@wbhsi.net) or Judy Loritz at (520) 818-2308, jkl37141@gmail.com).

See ya there!