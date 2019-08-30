Summer has come and is quickly going. Congratulations and thank you to those loyal Sputters who showed up most Mondays to putt--tough ladies they are to tolerate the heat and sun of the putting green.
A highlight of every summer is the annual Fun Day ~ an event held on a Sunday afternoon in the RoadRunner Grill with spouses and guests invited. We have always known the Sputters were made up of an extremely artistic and talented group and every year we are surprised and delighted with the Fun Day theme. This year was no exception with the theme being “Under the Sea” and every one of the 9 game holes ~ 4 putting and 5 skill, such as bean bag toss, ring toss, ball toss and fishing ~ depicted a different sea-specific game. The decorations, favors, prizes and menu were all nautical! Even the well-known and infamous Fat Lady was turned into a mermaid for this special event.
Winners were determined by the lowest team score after completing the course. Coming in first place was the team of Carolyn and Keith McLean, Jan and Jim Springer and LaVonne and Dick Ashwood. Second place was awarded to Hilda Clyde, Donna Housler and Barbara and Ken Turner. The gold fish count was won by Marilyn Shipman and Dana Belyea and the lucky lady who had 2 pearls in her clam shell was Ivah Rae Randall.
Most sincere thanks to the talented, hard-working and much appreciated committee for the 2019 Fun Day. Members were Elaine Ackerman, Sue Bartholme, Jan Deer, Lisa Lefebvre, Donna Gruninger, Ginny Porteous and Mary Williams.
The Sputters Summer season, starting immediately after the May installation of new officers, and ending with the luncheon meeting held on the first Monday of September, has almost ended. The 2019-2020 year is filled with planned fun and entertainment. The first luncheon/meeting will be Labor Day, September 2. October always brings the Sputters-LadyNiner’s tournament which this year is held on Tuesday, the 22nd. Other planned special events include the Sputters’ tournaments with the Ranchettes and the Mt. View Lady Putters. The Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year lunch meetings are always entertaining and fun times. We have said it before and we will say it again ~ the Sputters are a great group of ladies who, while they prefer to have a good day on the putting green, still really enjoy the camaraderie and laughter while sinking those putts.
If you have an interest in joining or learning more about the Verde Sputters, please contact Elaine Ackerman at 825-8123 for information.