The ever-popular indoor Summer Fun Putting Challenge returned to the lower rooms of the clubhouse on Sunday, July 31 with a “Happy Holidays” theme for 9-holes. After checking in and some liquid courage from the no-host-bar the games began at 5:30 p.m. in the Bobcat and Coyote rooms.

The games varied from a Fourth of July dice toss to pin the tail on the donkey, Coin Plinko, Puttin’ through the ‘punkin’ patch, stuff the turkey cornhole toss, Mardi Gras putting, puttin’ down the Easter trail and some target practice at Whack-a-Mole. Some of the games required skill and some were just blind luck like the Plinko game, and the popsicle stick draw. Each player had three tries to score or get an automatic four.

After much cheering and many groans at missed putts, the teams enjoyed a delicious dinner of rigatoni pasta with a choice of alfredo or marinara sauce, meatballs, garlic bread, salad, and an ice cream sundae bar for dessert. Then came the big announcements of the winners. The team results were:

Third place winners with an average score of 23.16 - Carol Jones, Julie Brown, Laurie and Scott Miller, Annette AuBuchon and Kenny Wertz

Second place winners with an average score of 22.83 - Hilda Clyde, Donna Housler, Julie Daniels, Jan Deschamp, Cathy Howard, and Linda Malone

First place winners with an average score of 21.66 – Lavonne and Dick Ashwood, Rose and Warren Anderson and Helen and Steve Bellacqua.

We had a few other winners/gamers who should be noted; Judy Anick and Dick Ashwood each had a score of 14; that is an average of 1.5 per game. The next closest individual gamers, Laurie Miller, and Pat Pilon each had scores of 19; that is an average of just over two points per game. Congratulations to all.

A sincere thank you to the dedicated committee team for the success of this event goes to Elaine Ackerman, Joni Campel, Jan Deer, Joanne Fairweather, Debbie Flato, Donna Gruninger, Jean Matheson, Ginny Porteous and Sylvia Prokop. The group had a great time planning the event and have even more ideas for next year. Sputters are a great group of ladies who, while they prefer to have a good day on the putting green, still really enjoy the camaraderie and laughter while sinking those putts. If you have an interest in joining this fun group, email Opal Larkin opallarkin@wbhsi.net or Judy Loritz jkl37141@gmail.com.