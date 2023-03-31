On Monday, March 6, the HOA-1 putting green was alive with color with Verde Sputters in their green shirts and Mountainview Putters in their Fuchsia shirts. Check in of players was done by Jan Deer, Elaine Ackerman, and Barbara Turner. There were 72 players in teams of two Verde Sputters with two Mountainview Putters. There were not any money holes this time but instead there was a Shenanigan hole in which one had to get a hole in one. Not to be out done, our own Hilda Clyde along with Mountainview’s Myrl Carter Dahman received a score of 0 because they putted a hole-in-one on the designated shenanigan hole. Hope you didn’t miss Sheelagh Simpson as our special leprechaun and looking terrific with those red curls!

There were 36 players from each group. Thanks to Jan Deere, Donna Bujnovsky, Judy Anick, and Jeanne Moehn for doing the scoring. Here are the team place winners:

Third Place — Team 3 with average score of 42.75 — players Cathy Howard, Maria Miller, Pat Pilon and Marty Fisher; Second Place—Team 13 with average score of 42.25 — players Sue Delago, Rose Albertson, Laurie Miller, and Ruthie Thoren; and, First Place—Team 15 with average score of 41.5 — players Connie Kotke, Barbara Turner, Lydia O’Connor and Marilee Jones.

Low scorers for the day: Barbara Turner (36), Jeanne Ragan (36), Rose Albertson (37), BJ Murray (37), Maria Miller (38), Marilyn Palatas (39), Ruthie Thoren (39), and Pat Wells (39).

There were 81 who attended the luncheon following the games for a meal of two Turkey and Brie Wraps (turkey, brie cheese, cranberry chutney and shredded lettuce in a tortilla), cup of chicken tortilla doup, potato chips, and cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream for dessert. It was all delicious! The tables were decorated with St. Patrick hats and shamrocks. The shamrocks, however, were not candy as several of us found out.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Thank you to the Committee members who hosted this event: Donna Gruninger, Jan Haney, Sheelagh Simpson, Donna McPherson and those who did the course set up (Dianne Hoedel, Linda Lewis). Also, Cathy Casler, Jan Deer, and Donna Bujnovsky who chipped in whenever help was needed.

Happy March Birthday to: Ellane Jepson, Helen Bellacqua, Karen Simmons, Cathy Casler, Dianne Hoedel, Hazel Roper, and Ann Pelton.

A new reminder: Membership dues for Verde Sputters are due. Dues are $60 for the year which goes from June 1 through May 31. Social member dues are $30. Make your check payable to Verde Sputters and mark on envelope it is for dues. In order for your information to get in the member book and a budget set for next year, your dues and any change of information must be submitted no later than the first Monday in April.

If you are not yet a member, contact Opal Larkin at (520) 444-6308, or Judy Loritz, (520) 818-2308, and join up for loads of fun. The next luncheon will be held on Monday, May 1. See ya there!