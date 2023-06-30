Verde Sputters, a putting club that likes to be social or is it a social club that likes to putt? Inquiring minds want to know. Come and find out for yourself. It is every Monday morning at the HOA-1 putting greens. Sign up times start at 8 a.m., with putting at 8:30 a.m. Please be sure and bring your water and sunscreen. For more information, reach out to Opal Larkin by phone at (520) 444-6308 (opallarkin@wbhsi.net) or call Judy Loritz at (520) 818-2308 (jkl37141@gmail.com).

On the week of May 9, thirty-four Sputters and three guests had a fun morning of Putting. Hole-in-Ones totaled 27, Low score was 36 and one money hole winner. Cynthia Hauth was the low scorer. Her 36 will get her a pin when we meet in June. The money-hole winner was Mickey Levich.

We say so long to Hazel Roper who will be joining as a Social Member this year. She leaves with a low score of 37. Marilyn Palatas and JoAnne Koblewski got a score of 39.

Pat on the back to the following who got three holes-in-ones: Donna McPherson and Hazel Roper (she goes out with a bang!). Anne Maddox and Laurie Miller each got two hole-in-ones. The hole-in-one recipients were Kathie Bigos, Donna Bujnovsky, Hilda Clyde, Cynthia Hauth, Janet Knowels, Virginia LaBar, Mickey Levich, Lydia O’Connor, Marilyn Palatas, Barb Rempel, Sheelagh Simpson, Sue Spaniol, Mary Vandermast and two of our guests, Ann Williams and Dawn Hecht.

Monday, June 5, started off with 36 Sputters “sputting” on the “putting” green getting 24 hole-in-ones. Two were on the money holes. Linda Lewis got the low score of 38. Opal Larkin and Marilyn Palatas BOTH got a score of 39. Close behind were Laura Berkley and Cathy Howard who got her hole-in-one on the money hole—Kathie Roberts was our other money hole winner.

Our next luncheon is not until September, which we are anxiously waiting. Luncheons are normally the first Monday in each month. In addition to luncheons, special events are planned:

Verde Niners/Sputters Event – October 24, 2023 (We Host),

Sputters/Ranchettes – To Be Decided (They Host)

Sputters/ MountainView Putters – March 2024 (We Host)

Become a member and join in on the fun! See ya there!