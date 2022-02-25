On Monday, February 7, 58 Sputter members converged upon the Vistas for the regular meeting and the Valentine Luncheon. The tables were decorated with chocolates and red velvet bundt cakes.
The February Luncheon Committee not only set up the luncheon and decorated the tables but also set up a “Fun Day” of putting with making the course more challenging. The committee consisted of Marilyn Palatas, Sue Ryan, Marianne Lyons, Janet Knowles, Donna Lemier, Tara O’Donnell, and Sue Cluley.
Mickey Levich won the free lunch (will she share?). We sang Happy Birthday to our February Birthday ladies who all got another year younger. Donna Bujnovsky was awarded her 39 Star. Congratulations Donna!
Trivia questions were the angst for many of us on Valentine Day and its history. We had ten True or False and ten Multiple Choice questions. The winning table got 11 out of the 20 correct. We only got three of the true or false correct, so, we were behind early in the game. A scrumptious meal of Chicken Parm and Strawberry Shortcake followed. Yes, there was salad but really do we care about the salad so much when we know dessert is coming…
We have begun the sign-up for the Sputters/Ranchettes event on Monday, March 7. We hope all of you sign up for this event. We will need 36 Sputters. The cost of the luncheon is $20 here at HOA-1 and the menu will be a turkey and brie wrap with turkey, brie cheese, cranberry chutney and shredded lettuce in a tortilla; The dessert is cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream. The deadline for this event is Monday, February 28. The signup sheet will be available at each Monday putting day. All members are welcome to attend the luncheon.
The event on Monday, March 21 will be held at MountainView. The signup with the menu selection and price will soon be available. Opal Larkin is working on that event with the MountainView Putters to be held at their putting course. We will need 36 Sputters to participate.
In April, we will hold the Marj Cattrell Invitational. This will be a fun event followed by a dinner at the HOA-1 clubhouse. A lot of fun events are a happening. Hope to see ya there!