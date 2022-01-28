On Monday, January 3, a total of 26 Verde Sputters and three guests donned their warm weather gear and sputtered through 18 holes on the HOA-1 putting green. The money-hole winner was Sheelagh Simpson. Sheelagh don’t spend that dollar all in one place! Mickey Levich had not one, not two, but three Hole-in-ones. There was a total of 23 Hole-in-ones in spite of the cold fingers. Honorable mention for last game of 2021, Barb Rempel had four hole-in-ones! Sue Ryan scored 38. Barb Turner, Hazel Roper, Mickey Levich each scored a 39.
The January Luncheon had a festive Black n’ White theme to welcome in 2022. The Vista tabletops were festively decorated with Black Top Hats and gold and silver ribbon by the luncheon committee of Tammy Brown, Ivah Rae Randall, Laurie Miller, and Jeanne Ragan. Forty-six Verde Sputters were in attendance. Laurie Miller won the door prize of a free lunch. Debbie Van Berkom received her Star (39).
Onto the games and festivities and don’t forget the lunch! First, we played a Trivia game of “Firsts”. Table One had the most correct answers. At Table One, combining all their intellect to get these answers were Sharon Powers, Judy Loritz, Jeanne Moehn, Hazel Roper, Carole Croteau, Sue DeLago, Kay Davis, and Marianne Lyons. I won’t name names. Next, we played Brain Teasers. My brain was knotted and looped but Jean Matheson got 19 of the 24 answers correct! Our table only got 11 correct! I’m still un-teasing my brain!
Following those games, we recovered with a raffle of which we had six winners: Janet Knowles, Hazel Roper, Susan Clully, Vickie Novak, Sue Ryan, and Lisa Urben. Some of the raffle gifts were Prosecco. Hey girls, don’t forget to share with your less lucky fellow Sputters! Last but not least, each table had two air plants which went home with two lucky people at each table.
While all this was happening, we were grazing on Broccoli, Bacon, and Cheddar Quiche, Romaine Garden Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette; the Raspberry Sorbet was well worth the brain freeze! Luckily, I didn’t have it before the brain teasers. Unfortunately, it was gone before I could take a photo of it.
The next luncheon will be on Monday, February 7 and will cost you $20. Deadline for your reservation is Monday, January 31. Get those checks in early!! Don’t want to miss out on the fun or the Strawberry Shortcake. See ya there!