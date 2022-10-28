On Saturday, September 17, Warren Tiahrt made a hole-in-one on #6 at the Preserve, bringing his total number of aces to eight!

On this scenic par 3 over a deep ravine, Warren grabbed his trusty Cobra pitching wedge and hit a solid shot that landed about 15 feet left of the pin, took a couple of small bounces, rolled gently down the slope, and disappeared into the hole.

The shot was witnessed by Dick Clark and Doug Anderson. Doug seems to be Warren’s good-luck charm. Warren has scored five of his 8 holes-in-one at SaddleBrooke, and Doug has witnessed three of them.

When asked how long he’s been playing, Warren said, “I bought a set of Ben Hogan clubs with my first paycheck after graduating from college in 1959 and took up the game using Hogan’s book as my bible.” Turned out to be a good book indeed.

Warren’s threesome and two foursomes playing behind them enjoyed a few cold ones on the patio, courtesy of Warren.

Congrats to Warren Tiahrt, an 86-year-old golfer who periodically shoots his age – and puts his tee shot in the hole with some regularity, too.