Actually, we had 36 balls (nine for each of the four courts) as 32 of our “SaddleBrooke Squares” club members gathered for our annual April Bocce Ball Tournament and potluck dinner.

For many of our participants, this was their first experience at playing Bocce Ball. However, they quickly learned that rolling a croquet-like ball down a flat court with barriers on all sides wasn’t that difficult and, except for wounded egos, no one incurred a serious injury. Yet, the competition was fierce, as the winning team got to be first in line for our potluck dinner that followed in the tennis pavilion.

We considered having a square dance on the Bocce Ball courts following our tournament but, since there were other SB residents scheduled to play after us, we decided against doing so. (Hard Bocce Balls being thrown down the courts while we were dancing would have given a whole new meaning to a square dance call named” Walk and Dodge.”)

As we lamented about that one roll that could have resulted in us being first in line for food, we enjoyed our potluck dinner consisting of delicious homemade salads, almost calorie-free deserts, pizza, and lots of BYOBs. (For some reason the team coming in last consumed more BYOBs than others.)

Thank you, Tom and Linda Carr, for organizing this fun-filled event. Your hard work in doing so was much appreciated.

If you are looking for a club that keeps you physically active, mentally challenged, and socially engaged, check out the “SaddleBrooke Squares”, our community’s square dancing club. (In particular, if you are relatively new to SaddleBrooke, you won’t find a better way to quickly make a lot of new friends.)

Google “SaddleBrooke Squares.com” to find out more about us, and be sure to watch for our fall billboards advertising our next free introduction to square dancing, as you too could have a ball if you became a SDS (Saddlebrooke Square Dancer).