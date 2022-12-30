Wednesday drop-in POP Tennis is available for all SaddleBrooke residents as an opportunity to learn and play the sport. POP tennis racquets and special green dot balls are provided if players do not have their own racquets.

There are volunteers on each court to help instruct and give advice on playing the game. Usually, four courts are filled with players of various skill levels. Each court will have more experienced players as well as players with little or no experience. It does not take long for players to “get the hang” of this form of tennis.

POP tennis is played on a regular tennis court, but only uses about a third less of the court., Lines are marked so players know when a ball is out of bounds, or still in play. Serves are underhand and can hit from a ball dropped to the court and when it bounces up, it is struck. A server may choose to drop the ball and strike it as it falls to the court. The ball must be served below the waist level of the server.

Scores are kept just as in tennis. Players with a tennis, or pickleball, background pick up the sport very quickly. In general, POP tennis is a slower game than tennis.

On Wednesdays the drop-in sessions are held from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on courts 5, 6, 7, and 8 at the tennis courts at HOA-1. On Sundays the sessions are held at Desert View on courts 14, 15, 16, and 17, also from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Drop in, give it a try, and see if POP tennis is the sport for you.