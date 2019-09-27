Saddlebrooke Volleyball Club offers a low key, competitive and friendly game Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Mountain Vista School gymnasium in Oracle, with carpooling available from Saddlebrooke Shopping Center. It's open to men and women who want to play for fun and exercise.
A fee of $2 per night is charged for non-members and the first night play is free. Annual membership fee is $40 per person. For more information, contact Stan Fly at (520) 825-1382, or Mike Lueck at (520) 822-4010. You can also send an email the club, sbvolleyball19@gmail.com.