For our ladies who love some friendly golf competition, May was the month for our President’s Cup. This was a match play event that included four rounds of golf over two weeks. It’s an exciting format for golf competition. The tournament started with 16 competitors playing in pairs. Each hole was won by one of the golfers in each of the eight pairs, or sometimes it was a tie score.
For each pair, the lady with the most wins advanced to the next round. The second round included eight players; the four winners of those pairs advanced to the third round. Only two players were still in the competition after the third round: Cheryl Hays and Wendy Odell. They competed in the fourth round and Wendy won!! Congratulations to Wendy for her win!!
In the Lady Niners’ spirit of inclusion and fun for all, our golf rounds were not limited to these competitors. Those who wanted to play less competitively on our Tuesday morning league days enjoyed a regular round of golf as our Follow the Field group. Fun for all and all for the fun.
The SaddleBrooke Lady Niners make league days fun. Every Tuesday morning, we golf in friendly nine-hole games at one of the three SaddleBrooke golf courses. We also have a variety of competitive tournaments throughout the year. Check us out at www.sb9ers.org.
New membership applications are available outside the SaddleBrooke Pro Shop in the posting room. We are supported by our wonderful sponsors: Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona and Morris Hall PLLC.