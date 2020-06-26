Eclectic is defined as: “selecting what appears to be best.” The SMGA (SaddleBrooke Men’s Golf Association) has an Eclectic Golf Tournament twice a year where two player teams compete over two days to see if they can get a better or best score on each of the 18 holes. The course is set up the same each day and the teams play the same holes each day trying to improve on their scores from the day before. The best individual score for each team over the two days is reported for each hole and the best team score wins. This is a fun tournament with each team trying to best or beat their scores from the day before!
An example of how the game is played is if you play a par four hole on the first day and your team scores a five, then the next day you play the hole again and your team scores a four, you record the four as your team score for that hole.
The scoring is made even more exciting if you get “strokes” or a handicap adjustment on that hole. For instance, if the par four hole was the tenth toughest hole and you were rated an 11 handicap player you would get an additional stroke off of your gross score, giving your team a net three if you shot a four.
On Wednesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 22, 47 SMGA teams of players competed in the Partners Eclectic Tournament at SaddleBrooke. This was a Handicapped event with four flights of players competing to see who could get the lowest Gross and lowest Net score when taking their best scores over the two days.
The best Gross score for the tournament was by the team of Doug Swartz and Mike Turner with a 65 in Flight one and the best Net score was from Michael Hovan and Fred Pilster in Flight two with a 58.
The full results are below:
Flight 1:
Low Gross: Doug Swartz and Mike Turner
Low Net: Three-way tie between Terry Edwards and Allen Knudtson; Bob Eder and Ron Walter; Mark Kohlrus and Merritt Harrington
Flight 2:
Low Gross: Fred Pilster and Michael Hovan
Low Net: Lindsay Nicholson and John Morales
Flight 3:
Low Gross: Jack Marks and Mike Mueller
Low Net: Rick Tessitore and Gordon Wendlant
Flight 4:
Low Gross: Floyd Roman and Gordon Discosola
Low Net: Glenn Davis and Ken Ritz
The event was made even more exciting when Michael Hovan shot a Hole in One on the par three second hole over the lake on the first day of the tournament. (See the picture of Michael Hovan standing on the tee with the green in the background). This made it impossible for Michael and Fred’s team to improve the second day on this hole because a one is the lowest score for the hole or the best score possible.
Congratulations to all the players for the “Best” tournament.