USMS Competition
Last month, I provided some background information for competitions in which we participate plus specific types of non-sanctioned competition. This month, I will discuss competition sanctioned by the United States Master Swimming organization (USMS).
The Club entered a new phase of competition in 2011 when we entered the state short-course yards meet, held in Phoenix. Since then, this Club has won so many meets and set so many records that we have received national recognition. How did we do this?
- We are well-coached and prepared for the meets.
- We participate in large numbers and make the most of our opportunities.
- Our coaches are masters at putting together relays, and few other teams emphasize relays or have the personnel to do so. Winners of relays get double the points of individual events.
Beginning in 2013, the Club has won 12 state championships: seven short-course-yard meets, four short-course-meter meets, and one long-course meet. Often, our first place points are double those of the second place team.
In addition to the state meets, many Club members enjoy participating in the Polar Bear Meet held every January on the University of Arizona campus.
Perhaps the most memorable meet that we sponsored was the Centenarian Meet in April, 2016, the day following Fred Klein’s 100th birthday. Mary Anne Cooper, 101 at the time, also participated. There were no national records for that age bracket previously, so they both set national backstroke records!
Every USMS meet awards a high-point towel to the individual who wins the most points for his/her team by age bracket and gender. We have several really fast swimmers who consistently win high point for their age bracket. And, then there are others for whom winning is a major unexpected surprise. Sometimes, it’s a real fluke: your main competition has moved to another age bracket, somebody didn’t go to the meet, and others didn’t sign up for eight events. Then, there are those occasions when you are the only one swimming in your age bracket. The award is the same; the way you got it is never mentioned. This is how miracles happen…
Insert Photo: High Point Winners (Five of Nine) at an AZ Short Course Yards Meet
Photo Credit: Jeff Eighmy
Another huge honor is making All-American. What does this mean? Events at USMS are standardized, and USMS keeps records of times during the year for each of its events. Nationally the person or relay team that has the fastest time for that event in the nation is an All-American. This award comes with a certificate and a badge that you can sew onto a jacket or swim parka—or frame! Coach Doug has been determined to help as many people win All-American as possible. As of this date, 29 individual SaddleBrooke swimmers have at least one All-American to his or her name; many have more than one.
In addition to state meets for all three competitive distances, USMS has national meets. We have a number of swimmers who have competed successfully at nationals. With numerous All-Americans and high-point winners at meets, I’m sure you can imagine that SaddleBrooke swimmers hold any number of state and national records—about a dozen national alone—for one or more events.
The Club has created a special showcase just inside the front door of DesertView Clubhouse to display its team awards. Please enjoy this with a new appreciation of what it takes to get those awards.
Insert Photo: Swim Club Showcase
Photo Credit: Elizabeth Henley
Club Details
Dues for Club membership are $20 each year, which includes a club shirt. You can learn more about the SaddleBrooke Swim Club and find a link for workout signups at our website. Visit SaddleBrookeSwimClub.org. We welcome new members.